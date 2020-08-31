People pass by the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on August 3. Wall Street flexed its muscles on August 28, with the Dow erasing its losses for the year and the S&P and Nasdaq again hitting records as investors shrugged off the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Photo: AFP
People pass by the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on August 3. Wall Street flexed its muscles on August 28, with the Dow erasing its losses for the year and the S&P and Nasdaq again hitting records as investors shrugged off the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Photo: AFP