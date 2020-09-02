Cemetery workers in Lima, Peru, carry the coffin of a person who died from Covid-19 complications, according to the family, to a burial site on the outskirts of the city on August 26. Peru is among the top 10 countries with the most confirmed cases, and has had more than 28,000 confirmed deaths. Photo: APCemetery workers in Lima, Peru, carry the coffin of a person who died from Covid-19 complications, according to the family, to a burial site on the outskirts of the city on August 26. Peru is among the top 10 countries with the most confirmed cases, and has had more than 28,000 confirmed deaths. Photo: AP
Cemetery workers in Lima, Peru, carry the coffin of a person who died from Covid-19 complications, according to the family, to a burial site on the outskirts of the city on August 26. Peru is among the top 10 countries with the most confirmed cases, and has had more than 28,000 confirmed deaths. Photo: AP
Masood Ahmed
Macroscope by Masood Ahmed and Mauricio Cárdenas

Middle-income countries’ lonely war on the coronavirus cannot be ignored

  • Already weakened by social unrest over slowing economic growth and crippling inequalities, these countries are now struggling to contain a pandemic with a fraction of the resources that rich nations have, and without the aid extended to low-income countries

Masood AhmedMauricio Cárdenas
Masood Ahmed and Mauricio Cárdenas

Updated: 9:21pm, 2 Sep, 2020

