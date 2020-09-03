Former vice-president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, and his wife Jill (left) and Senator Kamala Harris, his vice-presidential nominee, and her husband Douglas Emhoff look at viewers tuned in to the virtual Democratic National Convention in Delaware on August 20. Photo: BloombergFormer vice-president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, and his wife Jill (left) and Senator Kamala Harris, his vice-presidential nominee, and her husband Douglas Emhoff look at viewers tuned in to the virtual Democratic National Convention in Delaware on August 20. Photo: Bloomberg
Former vice-president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, and his wife Jill (left) and Senator Kamala Harris, his vice-presidential nominee, and her husband Douglas Emhoff look at viewers tuned in to the virtual Democratic National Convention in Delaware on August 20. Photo: Bloomberg
Peter G. de Krassel
Opinion

Opinion

Peter G. de Krassel

How Trump divided a nation but united the Democrats

  • The Democratic convention showcased the togetherness of a party once fractured by disagreements between Bernie Sanders’ progressive wing and the centrist-moderate wing led by Joe Biden. But even if Trump were voted out, would he accept the result?

Peter G. de Krassel
Peter G. de Krassel

Updated: 1:36am, 3 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Former vice-president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, and his wife Jill (left) and Senator Kamala Harris, his vice-presidential nominee, and her husband Douglas Emhoff look at viewers tuned in to the virtual Democratic National Convention in Delaware on August 20. Photo: BloombergFormer vice-president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, and his wife Jill (left) and Senator Kamala Harris, his vice-presidential nominee, and her husband Douglas Emhoff look at viewers tuned in to the virtual Democratic National Convention in Delaware on August 20. Photo: Bloomberg
Former vice-president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, and his wife Jill (left) and Senator Kamala Harris, his vice-presidential nominee, and her husband Douglas Emhoff look at viewers tuned in to the virtual Democratic National Convention in Delaware on August 20. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE