Police senior superintendent Chan Tin-chu holds up a photo from the night of the Yuen Long attack on July 21, 2019, during a press conference on August 26. Photo: Nora Tam
Albert Cheng
Hongkongers won’t tolerate any police spin on Yuen Long mob attack

  • Public anger over a police superintendent’s attempt to write off the violence on July 21 as a fight between two groups of people, despite widely seen footage showing otherwise, can only be pacified by an independent investigation into what happened

Updated: 7:18am, 4 Sep, 2020

Under the national security law, “white terror” has descended on Hong Kong. On the surface, the city seems to be calmer than during the
months of angry protests
last year, but public anger against political suppression remains. If the government intends to patch things up with the Hong Kong people and restore social order permanently, an
independent investigation
into alleged police brutality must be launched.
The city needs answers for major incidents like the
attack on protesters in Yuen Long
on July 21 last year, and at
Prince Edward MTR Station
on August 31. Otherwise, furious Hong Kong people will take to the streets again some day.
Unfortunately, the government is doing the opposite. The police appear to have twisted the facts over the Yuen Long incident and
redefined it
as a fight between two groups of people on an equal footing. ﻿They also arrested Democratic Party lawmaker
Lam Cheuk-ting
, who was at the station when the attacks occurred. He is accused of rioting and stoking the violence. His fellow party member, Ted Hui Chi-fung, was arrested on the same day under another charge.

At a press conference, senior superintendent Chan Tin-chu gave a version of events that many people saw as a lie. He criticised media coverage of the incident, saying the video footage published was lopsided and misleading.

Hong Kong lawmaker charged with rioting over Yuen Long attack accuses police of ‘rewriting history’

It is a fact that the July 21 attack was a turning point of the protest movement. That day, public attention was at first focused on the clashes on Hong Kong Island, where some radical protesters had vandalised the central government liaison office. Then, as the attack in Yuen Long happened, shown to the world via
live reporting
, people’s attention shifted.
Footage captured by journalists and regular Hongkongers showed a white-shirted mob beating up black-shirted young people on the streets, and passengers inside the MTR station. Some videos also showed the police passing by the mob without taking any action.

During the attack, people kept calling 999; most of these calls
went unanswered
. By the time the
police showed up
, the attack was over. Many believe the police colluded with the mob.
The horrifying night is deeply rooted in Hongkongers’ minds and Chan Tin-chu’s version of events angered a lot of people. A day after his speech, Police Commissioner Chris Tang Ping-keung
clarified
a few of the points raised – including whether police took 18 minutes or 39 minutes to arrive at the scene – and also said the force should avoid unnecessary statements to prevent misunderstandings. Tang said the police has no intention to rewrite history. Does that imply Chan’s version was not true? Some say yes.﻿
Was it a planned attack? At a community event earlier that month, Li Jiyi, the director of the liaison office’s New Territories office,
gave a speech
in which he appeared to encourage villagers to resist protests in their neighbourhood. A day before the attack, Arthur Shek Kang-chuen, then executive director of the Hong Kong Economic Times, attended a rally and
urged the crowd
to discipline violent protesters with force.
After the attack, the police went to a Yuen Long village and
briefly questioned
some of the white-shirted men. They confiscated some steel bars but did not arrest anyone. Does this show collusion?
HK police watchdog has 'no legal foundation' to comment on setting up a commission into 2019 unrest

Police have so far
arrested 57 suspects
and prosecuted eight of them on rioting and assault charges. Many attackers are still at large. Yet one of those arrested was Lam, a victim of the attack.
In a
report
on the incident, the Independent Police Complaints Council noted that some white-shirted people had attacked others in the station. Clifford Stott, a crowd behaviour expert who was on the international expert panel advising the IPCC,
criticised the police
for its poor handling of the incident.

Hongkongers will always remember the “721 attack”. The government needs to set up an independent investigation committee as soon as possible. Otherwise, it will be a dead end for Hong Kong.

Albert Cheng King-hon is a political commentator

