At a press conference, senior superintendent Chan Tin-chu gave a version of events that many people saw as a lie. He criticised media coverage of the incident, saying the video footage published was lopsided and misleading.
Footage captured by journalists and regular Hongkongers showed a white-shirted mob beating up black-shirted young people on the streets, and passengers inside the MTR station. Some videos also showed the police passing by the mob without taking any action.
Hongkongers will always remember the “721 attack”. The government needs to set up an independent investigation committee as soon as possible. Otherwise, it will be a dead end for Hong Kong.
Albert Cheng King-hon is a political commentator