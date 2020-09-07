The Chinese and Hong Kong flags are flown outside Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal. Judicial independence is stipulated in the Basic Law; and whichever way we interpret “separation of powers” does not detract from that constitutional fact. Photo: AFPThe Chinese and Hong Kong flags are flown outside Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal. Judicial independence is stipulated in the Basic Law; and whichever way we interpret “separation of powers” does not detract from that constitutional fact. Photo: AFP
Alice Wu
Opinion

In Hong Kong, separation of powers has been a non-issue since 1987

  • Beijing’s position has been consistent since Deng Xiaoping made it clear that Hong Kong would not follow the Western model: political power is granted by the central government and the political system is executive-led, as laid out in the Basic Law

Updated: 6:17am, 7 Sep, 2020

