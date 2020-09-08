Illustration: Craig Stephens
Michael C. Davis
Carrie Lam’s stance on the separation of powers in Hong Kong is self-contradictory
- In acknowledging the division of labour between branches of government, with checks and balances among them, Lam has defined Hong Kong’s separation of powers
- Checks on executive power by Legco have been degraded by the manipulation of the political structure, with the judiciary now primarily performing this role
