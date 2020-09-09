Rajeev Suri, Nokia’s CEO, speaks at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Photo: Reuters
Winston Mok
Why Nokia or Ericsson might be the West’s best bet against Huawei
History shows the US regulatory environment and the nature of American capital markets led to the downfall of the country’s home-grown telecoms equipment giant
Continental Europe provides a better environment for growth of telecoms equipment firms, with the Nordic companies offering West’s best alternative to Huawei
Winston Mok
Published: 3:30am, 9 Sep, 2020
Updated: 4:31am, 9 Sep, 2020
Rajeev Suri, Nokia’s CEO, speaks at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Photo: Reuters
