Rajeev Suri, Nokia’s CEO, speaks at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Photo: ReutersRajeev Suri, Nokia’s CEO, speaks at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Photo: Reuters
Rajeev Suri, Nokia’s CEO, speaks at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Photo: Reuters
Winston Mok
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Winston Mok

Why Nokia or Ericsson might be the West’s best bet against Huawei

  • History shows the US regulatory environment and the nature of American capital markets led to the downfall of the country’s home-grown telecoms equipment giant
  • Continental Europe provides a better environment for growth of telecoms equipment firms, with the Nordic companies offering West’s best alternative to Huawei

Winston Mok
Winston Mok

Updated: 4:31am, 9 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Rajeev Suri, Nokia’s CEO, speaks at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Photo: ReutersRajeev Suri, Nokia’s CEO, speaks at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Photo: Reuters
Rajeev Suri, Nokia’s CEO, speaks at the 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE