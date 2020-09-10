A shop for Chinese telecom giant Huawei displays a 5G logo in Beijing on May 25, 2020. Photo: AFPA shop for Chinese telecom giant Huawei displays a 5G logo in Beijing on May 25, 2020. Photo: AFP
A shop for Chinese telecom giant Huawei displays a 5G logo in Beijing on May 25, 2020. Photo: AFP
Dani Rodrik
Opinion

Opinion

Dani Rodrik

Huawei’s troubles show the limits of the old trade order in a world of data, software and AI

  • The Huawei case is a harbinger of a world in which national security, privacy and economics will interact in complicated ways
  • Countries must agree on a new regulatory patchwork which allows them to pursue their own interests without exporting their problems

Dani Rodrik
Dani Rodrik

Updated: 6:54am, 10 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A shop for Chinese telecom giant Huawei displays a 5G logo in Beijing on May 25, 2020. Photo: AFPA shop for Chinese telecom giant Huawei displays a 5G logo in Beijing on May 25, 2020. Photo: AFP
A shop for Chinese telecom giant Huawei displays a 5G logo in Beijing on May 25, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE