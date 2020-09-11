Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves at the end of a virtual news conference at Downing Street, London, on September 9. Johnson insisted this week that he would proceed with a bill that overrides part of Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement, despite fierce criticism from EU leaders and British lawmakers. Photo: ReutersBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves at the end of a virtual news conference at Downing Street, London, on September 9. Johnson insisted this week that he would proceed with a bill that overrides part of Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement, despite fierce criticism from EU leaders and British lawmakers. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves at the end of a virtual news conference at Downing Street, London, on September 9. Johnson insisted this week that he would proceed with a bill that overrides part of Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement, despite fierce criticism from EU leaders and British lawmakers. Photo: Reuters
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

Boris Johnson and the Trump White House should avoid toying with investors’ trust

  • By threatening to rewrite rules, undermining their countries’ appeal to investors looking for a sure bet, the UK and US are undercutting their own credibility
  • Hong Kong, led by the unpopular Carrie Lam and mired in social crises, similarly faces a test of trust

Richard Harris
Richard Harris

Updated: 4:14am, 11 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves at the end of a virtual news conference at Downing Street, London, on September 9. Johnson insisted this week that he would proceed with a bill that overrides part of Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement, despite fierce criticism from EU leaders and British lawmakers. Photo: ReutersBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves at the end of a virtual news conference at Downing Street, London, on September 9. Johnson insisted this week that he would proceed with a bill that overrides part of Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement, despite fierce criticism from EU leaders and British lawmakers. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves at the end of a virtual news conference at Downing Street, London, on September 9. Johnson insisted this week that he would proceed with a bill that overrides part of Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement, despite fierce criticism from EU leaders and British lawmakers. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE