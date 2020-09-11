Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves at the end of a virtual news conference at Downing Street, London, on September 9. Johnson insisted this week that he would proceed with a bill that overrides part of Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement, despite fierce criticism from EU leaders and British lawmakers. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves at the end of a virtual news conference at Downing Street, London, on September 9. Johnson insisted this week that he would proceed with a bill that overrides part of Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement, despite fierce criticism from EU leaders and British lawmakers. Photo: Reuters