Decorations to simulate plane windows are seen on the exteriors of a Thai Airways pop-up aeroplane-themed restaurant in Bangkok on September 10. Coronavirus-safe travel bubbles have the potential to restart business and leisure travel in Asia, but only if robust procedures and guidelines are in place. Photo: AFPDecorations to simulate plane windows are seen on the exteriors of a Thai Airways pop-up aeroplane-themed restaurant in Bangkok on September 10. Coronavirus-safe travel bubbles have the potential to restart business and leisure travel in Asia, but only if robust procedures and guidelines are in place. Photo: AFP
Todd Handcock
For Covid-19 travel bubbles to last longer than their namesakes, standard protocol is key

  • The repeated failures to restart global travel by economies in Asia and elsewhere demonstrate the critical need for a multilateral solution to mitigate risks
  • These health and safety measures must be in place to shore up traveller confidence, without which demand will remain weak

Updated: 10:45am, 13 Sep, 2020

