An Indian Border Security Force member guards a national highway leading to the Ladakh region in June. India said Chinese troops carried out military manoeuvres in a bid to “change the status quo” on the disputed Himalayan border, but they were blocked by Indian soldiers. Photo: DPAAn Indian Border Security Force member guards a national highway leading to the Ladakh region in June. India said Chinese troops carried out military manoeuvres in a bid to “change the status quo” on the disputed Himalayan border, but they were blocked by Indian soldiers. Photo: DPA
C. Uday Bhaskar
Opinion

China-India border clash: civil words cannot hide the lack of trust

  • The joint statement released after the Chinese and Indian foreign ministers met in Moscow reiterates old formulations, and the divergence in media reports on it only highlights the bitterness that has built up since May

Updated: 5:56am, 16 Sep, 2020

