A pedestrian passes the Huawei logo painted on a wall in Lusaka, Zambia, on December 11, 2018. Many digital infrastructure projects in Zambia, like the more visible airport terminals and highways, are being built and financed by China. Photo: BloombergA pedestrian passes the Huawei logo painted on a wall in Lusaka, Zambia, on December 11, 2018. Many digital infrastructure projects in Zambia, like the more visible airport terminals and highways, are being built and financed by China. Photo: Bloomberg
A pedestrian passes the Huawei logo painted on a wall in Lusaka, Zambia, on December 11, 2018. Many digital infrastructure projects in Zambia, like the more visible airport terminals and highways, are being built and financed by China. Photo: Bloomberg
Sam Olsen
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Sam Olsen

Instead of targeting TikTok and WeChat, the US should work on an alternative to China’s digital silk road

  • From fibre-optic cables to health care connectivity in emerging markets, China’s digital silk road enables the country to gain both influence and commercial benefit
  • The US has been making headlines banning Chinese apps at home and opposing Huawei worldwide but offers no comparable programme to China’s

Sam Olsen
Sam Olsen

Updated: 9:45pm, 15 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian passes the Huawei logo painted on a wall in Lusaka, Zambia, on December 11, 2018. Many digital infrastructure projects in Zambia, like the more visible airport terminals and highways, are being built and financed by China. Photo: BloombergA pedestrian passes the Huawei logo painted on a wall in Lusaka, Zambia, on December 11, 2018. Many digital infrastructure projects in Zambia, like the more visible airport terminals and highways, are being built and financed by China. Photo: Bloomberg
A pedestrian passes the Huawei logo painted on a wall in Lusaka, Zambia, on December 11, 2018. Many digital infrastructure projects in Zambia, like the more visible airport terminals and highways, are being built and financed by China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE