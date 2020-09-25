A signboard seen from the Indian side of the India-China border at Bumla in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh on November 11, 2009. The once-cordial relations between India and China appear set to deteriorate further with India’s use of the Tibet card and China’s steadfast refusal to see India as an equal. Photo: Reuters
A signboard seen from the Indian side of the India-China border at Bumla in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh on November 11, 2009. The once-cordial relations between India and China appear set to deteriorate further with India’s use of the Tibet card and China’s steadfast refusal to see India as an equal. Photo: Reuters