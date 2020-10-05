disunity and fragmentation Radicals have driven wedges into the camp for years – imposing dogma at the expense of all else has been the camp’s undoing. What good has come out of

The art of politics – compromise – should not be a reduced to a glib epithet. It offers the political elbow room required to make imperfect but better progress, and this is precisely what has been missing from Hong Kong’s political landscape. This is a political tragedy not only for the opposition, but for the people of Hong Kong.

Lawmakers have been unable to deliberate with the intention of arriving at a compromise on the way forward, and they have almost forgotten how to follow through. Commissioning a public-opinion poll only passes the buck to the “people”. This is part of the reason these legislators have, over the years, made themselves irrelevant.

Quitting en masse would be a gross dereliction of lawmakers’ duty to those who elected them – whether in keeping watch over the government and their political opponents, or being their constituents’ voice and defending their rights. This simple logic should not have been that difficult to grasp. The absence of dissent in Legco would be detrimental to the public good.

Lawmaker Raymond Chan (left) meets the press to announce his decision to quit Legco’s extended term, as Eddie Chu looks on, at the Legislative Council in Admiralty on September 28. Photo: K.Y. Cheng

It is perhaps a blessing in disguise that getting kicked out of the chamber is now seriously risky business. For those who have chosen to stay on, this is now an opportune moment to prove there’s a better way to get things done than obstruction. Not only do they need to prove themselves even more effective without Chu and Chan, they should use this extended term to find a viable candidate for the office of chief executive, someone who Beijing would not categorically reject and who they can nominate and back.

This is the only route to making the opposition relevant. Collaborating is the only way to strengthen their political force and effect meaningful change, without the distraction of political fatalism that has only served to provoke and grandstand.

We need an end to anti-majoritarianism – being accommodating to the few who do as they wish while the rest bear the consequences – that has crippled our opposition.

Alice Wu is a political consultant and a former associate director of the Asia Pacific Media Network at UCLA