Opinion
Yoshikazu Kato
Neutrality in US-China rivalry not an option for Suga and Japan
- Given that Japan’s relationships with the United States and China are of a different nature, Suga’s early priority is to maintain a good relationship with Donald Trump
- While he would be willing to promote closer ties with China, especially economic cooperation, issues such as Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and islands in the East China Sea remain important
