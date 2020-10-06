Employees work on a production line at the Yangzhou Shuguang Toothbrush Factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, China, on September 21. As export orders started plummeting in March amid the coronavirus’ global spread, the Chinese toothbrush maker turned to the domestic market. With the help of Alibaba Group’s huge trove of data on what Chinese consumers are searching for, the company shifted to making products that became local hits. Photo: Bloomberg
