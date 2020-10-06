Employees work on a production line at the Yangzhou Shuguang Toothbrush Factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, China, on September 21. As export orders started plummeting in March amid the coronavirus’ global spread, the Chinese toothbrush maker turned to the domestic market. With the help of Alibaba Group’s huge trove of data on what Chinese consumers are searching for, the company shifted to making products that became local hits. Photo: BloombergEmployees work on a production line at the Yangzhou Shuguang Toothbrush Factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, China, on September 21. As export orders started plummeting in March amid the coronavirus’ global spread, the Chinese toothbrush maker turned to the domestic market. With the help of Alibaba Group’s huge trove of data on what Chinese consumers are searching for, the company shifted to making products that became local hits. Photo: Bloomberg
The View by Alain Wu

How data and AI can solve a major issue for Chinese manufacturing – timeliness

  • The supply chain disruptions sparked by Covid-19 have forced SME manufacturers to search anew for a business model that is more agile and responsive to fast-changing consumer needs
  • One solution is a cloud-based system that leverages data for critical information, to ensure SMEs make to sell, rather than to stock

Updated: 10:46am, 6 Oct, 2020

