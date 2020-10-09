(Left to right) Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House on September 15. Photo: AFP(Left to right) Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House on September 15. Photo: AFP
(Left to right) Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House on September 15. Photo: AFP
Christian Le Miere
Opinion

Opinion

Christian Le Miere

How Trump’s Middle East deal will affect China’s arms sales in the region

  • The Abraham Accords bring several US allies closer and recognise that the threat posed by Iran is a greater driver than their historical antagonism
  • Should the US liberalise the sale of its most advanced military equipment to the region, Beijing would lose a key selling point for its own arms sales

Christian Le Miere
Christian Le Miere

Updated: 4:16am, 9 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
(Left to right) Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House on September 15. Photo: AFP(Left to right) Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House on September 15. Photo: AFP
(Left to right) Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House on September 15. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE