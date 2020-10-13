Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and then Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe attend the East Asia Summit in Bangkok on November 4, 2019. Japan has long-standing ties with Southeast Asia, and those ties are likely to continue growing with the region’s centrality in the notion of the Indo-Pacific. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and then Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe attend the East Asia Summit in Bangkok on November 4, 2019. Japan has long-standing ties with Southeast Asia, and those ties are likely to continue growing with the region’s centrality in the notion of the Indo-Pacific. Photo: Reuters