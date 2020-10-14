State Theatre, a Grade 1 historic building with a distinctive parabolic roof truss, is to be restored. Photo: Winson WongState Theatre, a Grade 1 historic building with a distinctive parabolic roof truss, is to be restored. Photo: Winson Wong
Ho Puay-peng
Why conservation of State Theatre is a landmark project for Hong Kong

  • While the government has focused on preserving buildings from before 1950, protecting Hong Kong’s post-war architecture is also a matter of urgency
  • The nuanced approach taken to protect the North Point landmark, marrying conservation with urban renewal, is also commendable

Updated: 4:28am, 14 Oct, 2020

