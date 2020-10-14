Traders at the New York Stock Exchange watch President Donald Trump’s televised White House news conference on March 18. New US regulations may force several Chinese firms to delist from the American exchanges, resulting in these companies turning to Hong Kong and Shanghai to raise capital, in listings underwritten by US investment banks. Photo: AP Traders at the New York Stock Exchange watch President Donald Trump’s televised White House news conference on March 18. New US regulations may force several Chinese firms to delist from the American exchanges, resulting in these companies turning to Hong Kong and Shanghai to raise capital, in listings underwritten by US investment banks. Photo: AP
Traders at the New York Stock Exchange watch President Donald Trump’s televised White House news conference on March 18. New US regulations may force several Chinese firms to delist from the American exchanges, resulting in these companies turning to Hong Kong and Shanghai to raise capital, in listings underwritten by US investment banks. Photo: AP
Peter McGill
Opinion

Opinion

Peter McGill

US-China decoupling? Wall Street missed the memo

  • Very few steps have been taken by the Trump administration to decouple American financial services from China
  • Technology and financial services are twin pillars of American business supremacy, so why has battle raged fiercely with China over one, but not the other?

Peter McGill
Peter McGill

Updated: 10:30pm, 14 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Traders at the New York Stock Exchange watch President Donald Trump’s televised White House news conference on March 18. New US regulations may force several Chinese firms to delist from the American exchanges, resulting in these companies turning to Hong Kong and Shanghai to raise capital, in listings underwritten by US investment banks. Photo: AP Traders at the New York Stock Exchange watch President Donald Trump’s televised White House news conference on March 18. New US regulations may force several Chinese firms to delist from the American exchanges, resulting in these companies turning to Hong Kong and Shanghai to raise capital, in listings underwritten by US investment banks. Photo: AP
Traders at the New York Stock Exchange watch President Donald Trump’s televised White House news conference on March 18. New US regulations may force several Chinese firms to delist from the American exchanges, resulting in these companies turning to Hong Kong and Shanghai to raise capital, in listings underwritten by US investment banks. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE