A SinoVac lab employee works at a factory producing its Sars-CoV-2 vaccine in Beijing on September 24. Plans to rely on herd immunity to contain the spread of Covid-19 would require more than 5 billion people worldwide to have had the infection before it would take effect. Photo: AP A SinoVac lab employee works at a factory producing its Sars-CoV-2 vaccine in Beijing on September 24. Plans to rely on herd immunity to contain the spread of Covid-19 would require more than 5 billion people worldwide to have had the infection before it would take effect. Photo: AP
Soumya Swaminathan
Without a vaccine, chasing herd immunity to stop coronavirus is doomed to fail

  • To achieve herd immunity for Covid-19, at least 60 to 70 per cent of the global population would need to have had the infection, which, without a vaccine, may take years
  • Until we have an effective vaccine, we have to outsmart this virus by understanding where and how it spreads and not giving it a chance to do so

Updated: 4:45am, 15 Oct, 2020

