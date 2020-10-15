A SinoVac lab employee works at a factory producing its Sars-CoV-2 vaccine in Beijing on September 24. Plans to rely on herd immunity to contain the spread of Covid-19 would require more than 5 billion people worldwide to have had the infection before it would take effect. Photo: AP
