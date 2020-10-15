Staff of Hong Kong-based testing agency Prenetics visit Lan Kwai Fong in Central on October 9 to distribute Covid-19 test packs to customers in response to a potential fourth wave of coronavirus infections in the city. The economic impact of the government’s anti-pandemic measures has led some people to propose pursuing a herd immunity strategy instead and moving towards a more business-friendly approach. Photo: Dickson Lee
Staff of Hong Kong-based testing agency Prenetics visit Lan Kwai Fong in Central on October 9 to distribute Covid-19 test packs to customers in response to a potential fourth wave of coronavirus infections in the city. The economic impact of the government’s anti-pandemic measures has led some people to propose pursuing a herd immunity strategy instead and moving towards a more business-friendly approach. Photo: Dickson Lee