Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden puts on his sunglasses while speaking during a drive-in campaign rally at Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina, on October 18. Should he win next month’s presidential election, Biden has a chance to change the course of US foreign policy and improve the prospects for world people and geopolitical stability. Photo: AFP
