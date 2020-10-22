Belarusian servicemen block a street in Minsk on August 30 during a rally by opposition supporters protesting against disputed presidential election results. Tens of thousands of opposition supporters marched through the city calling for an end to strongman Alexander Lukashenko’s rule. Photo: TUT.BY/ AFP
