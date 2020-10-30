Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Heiwai Tang
Hong Kong must reindustrialise to reinvent its economy
With neighbour Shenzhen poised to pull ahead, Hong Kong needs an economic transformation of its own: it must end its reliance on the financial industry
The city should focus on creating rewarding, good-paying jobs that benefit more than a few by upgrading its workforce and developing a new manufacturing sector based on science and technology
Published: 8:45am, 30 Oct, 2020
Updated: 9:43am, 30 Oct, 2020
