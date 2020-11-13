Protesters rally against US-Philippines anti-terrorism military exercises in Manila in 2018. In February this year, Philippe President Rodrigo Duterte announced an end to the Visiting Forces Agreement, which has facilitated the entry and exit of tens of thousands of American troops. He has since suspended the move, at least temporarily. Photo: Protesters rally against US-Philippines anti-terrorism military exercises in Manila in 2018. In February this year, Philippe President Rodrigo Duterte announced an end to the Visiting Forces Agreement, which has facilitated the entry and exit of tens of thousands of American troops. He has since suspended the move, at least temporarily. Photo:
Protesters rally against US-Philippines anti-terrorism military exercises in Manila in 2018. In February this year, Philippe President Rodrigo Duterte announced an end to the Visiting Forces Agreement, which has facilitated the entry and exit of tens of thousands of American troops. He has since suspended the move, at least temporarily. Photo:
Richard Heydarian
Opinion

Opinion

Richard Heydarian

Why Biden needs to pursue ‘strategic empathy’ with the Philippines

  • As part of a multilateral approach to constrain rivals such as China, Russia and Iran, Biden will solicit support from its treaty allies
  • While the Philippines has been a pivotal part of American projection of power in the Indo-Pacific, the future of the alliance is in doubt

Richard Heydarian
Richard Heydarian

Updated: 9:50am, 13 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters rally against US-Philippines anti-terrorism military exercises in Manila in 2018. In February this year, Philippe President Rodrigo Duterte announced an end to the Visiting Forces Agreement, which has facilitated the entry and exit of tens of thousands of American troops. He has since suspended the move, at least temporarily. Photo: Protesters rally against US-Philippines anti-terrorism military exercises in Manila in 2018. In February this year, Philippe President Rodrigo Duterte announced an end to the Visiting Forces Agreement, which has facilitated the entry and exit of tens of thousands of American troops. He has since suspended the move, at least temporarily. Photo:
Protesters rally against US-Philippines anti-terrorism military exercises in Manila in 2018. In February this year, Philippe President Rodrigo Duterte announced an end to the Visiting Forces Agreement, which has facilitated the entry and exit of tens of thousands of American troops. He has since suspended the move, at least temporarily. Photo:
READ FULL ARTICLE