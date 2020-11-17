Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Anthony Cheung
Opposition’s departure from Hong Kong legislature signals the end of an era for democratic movement
Right or wrong, the pan-democrats’ decision to resign en masse will leave Legco without an opposition, and the system without functioning checks and balances
Even if they do not intend to give up on legislative politics altogether, the path back will be challenging. Many may well leave the scene entirely
Anthony Cheung
Published: 9:15am, 17 Nov, 2020
Updated: 9:17am, 17 Nov, 2020
Why you can trust SCMP
Link Copied
Post
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE