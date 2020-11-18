Visitors take pictures surrounded by a sea of silver grass at Sunset Peak, Lantau, on November 10. Photo: Winson Wong Visitors take pictures surrounded by a sea of silver grass at Sunset Peak, Lantau, on November 10. Photo: Winson Wong
Visitors take pictures surrounded by a sea of silver grass at Sunset Peak, Lantau, on November 10. Photo: Winson Wong
David Olson
Opinion

Opinion

David Olson

Why Hong Kong should preserve Lantau today for a better tomorrow

  • The true wealth of Lantau Island to Hongkongers comes in the form of green peaks, clean beaches, rural settings, sandflats filled with clams, and thriving coastal waters
  • Tapping brownfield sites would offer similar economic development benefits but at much lower cost than reclamation around Lantau Island

David Olson
David Olson

Updated: 8:39am, 18 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors take pictures surrounded by a sea of silver grass at Sunset Peak, Lantau, on November 10. Photo: Winson Wong Visitors take pictures surrounded by a sea of silver grass at Sunset Peak, Lantau, on November 10. Photo: Winson Wong
Visitors take pictures surrounded by a sea of silver grass at Sunset Peak, Lantau, on November 10. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE