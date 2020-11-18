US President Donald Trump shakes hands with then Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting in the White House in Washington in February 2017. Abe’s close personal relationship with Trump failed to temper the president’s actions on matters of importance. Photo: Reuters US President Donald Trump shakes hands with then Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting in the White House in Washington in February 2017. Abe’s close personal relationship with Trump failed to temper the president’s actions on matters of importance. Photo: Reuters
Jeff Kingston
Japan welcomes end of Trump era but has its doubts over Joe Biden-led US

  • Former prime minister Abe’s close ties with Trump failed to get results as the president ran roughshod over Japan and the core of its diplomacy
  • Tokyo will welcome renewed US engagement in Asia but is still hedging its bets, amid lingering questions about the Democratic Party and waning US influence

Updated: 1:32am, 18 Nov, 2020

