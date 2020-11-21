Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Kevin Rudd and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono
For the G20 to overcome Covid-19’s global health and economic challenges, four things must happen
- Asia-Pacific nations’ good record in managing their economies and the pandemic makes the region a natural leader to facilitate global recovery
- The G20 must convene soon after Biden takes office, coordinate global responses on vaccine roll-out and stimulus, drive economic governance reform, and refresh its commitment to combat climate change
