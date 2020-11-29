A mother hugs her son goodbye outside a school in Tai Kok Tsui on the first day back to school after coronavirus closures on May 29. Many Hong Kong parents are anxious about a suspension of face-to-face teaching once again now that the city has entered the fourth wave of Covid-19. Photo: Nora Tam A mother hugs her son goodbye outside a school in Tai Kok Tsui on the first day back to school after coronavirus closures on May 29. Many Hong Kong parents are anxious about a suspension of face-to-face teaching once again now that the city has entered the fourth wave of Covid-19. Photo: Nora Tam
A mother hugs her son goodbye outside a school in Tai Kok Tsui on the first day back to school after coronavirus closures on May 29. Many Hong Kong parents are anxious about a suspension of face-to-face teaching once again now that the city has entered the fourth wave of Covid-19. Photo: Nora Tam
Bertie Wai
Opinion

Opinion

Bertie Wai

How Hong Kong parents and children can survive and thrive during online learning

  • It is understandable that children will have more difficulty with online learning, where many of their psychological needs aren’t met. Parents must realise that grades do not predict children’s career prospects and sidestep power struggles over homework

Bertie Wai
Bertie Wai

Updated: 8:30am, 29 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A mother hugs her son goodbye outside a school in Tai Kok Tsui on the first day back to school after coronavirus closures on May 29. Many Hong Kong parents are anxious about a suspension of face-to-face teaching once again now that the city has entered the fourth wave of Covid-19. Photo: Nora Tam A mother hugs her son goodbye outside a school in Tai Kok Tsui on the first day back to school after coronavirus closures on May 29. Many Hong Kong parents are anxious about a suspension of face-to-face teaching once again now that the city has entered the fourth wave of Covid-19. Photo: Nora Tam
A mother hugs her son goodbye outside a school in Tai Kok Tsui on the first day back to school after coronavirus closures on May 29. Many Hong Kong parents are anxious about a suspension of face-to-face teaching once again now that the city has entered the fourth wave of Covid-19. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE