Richard Maude
Biden cannot afford to repeat Trump’s mistake of leaving Southeast Asia to China
For all their cautious public remarks, Southeast Asian governments still fret over China’s influence and would welcome a return to US engagement in the region
A foreign policy better geared to Southeast Asia’s needs is not incompatible with promoting US economic and security national interests or competing with China
Published: 4:30am, 25 Nov, 2020
Updated: 4:30am, 25 Nov, 2020
