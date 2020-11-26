Joe Biden, then a Democrat election candidate, waves to supporters at a rally on Super Tuesday primary election night at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Centre in Los Angeles on March 3. Biden won the US presidential election after doing something almost no other major presidential candidate has done on the campaign trail: he promised to raise taxes. Photo: PDA Joe Biden, then a Democrat election candidate, waves to supporters at a rally on Super Tuesday primary election night at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Centre in Los Angeles on March 3. Biden won the US presidential election after doing something almost no other major presidential candidate has done on the campaign trail: he promised to raise taxes. Photo: PDA
Joe Biden, then a Democrat election candidate, waves to supporters at a rally on Super Tuesday primary election night at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Centre in Los Angeles on March 3. Biden won the US presidential election after doing something almost no other major presidential candidate has done on the campaign trail: he promised to raise taxes. Photo: PDA
José Antonio Ocampo
Opinion

Opinion

The View by José Antonio Ocampo

How Biden’s victory paves the way for a global corporate tax rate

  • Countries are losing, on average, 9.2 per cent of their health budgets to tax havens every year. Biden’s plan to increase US corporate tax will put pressure on the European Union to set the bar high as well, helping establish a 25 per cent global corporate tax rate

José Antonio Ocampo
José Antonio Ocampo

Updated: 3:33am, 26 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Joe Biden, then a Democrat election candidate, waves to supporters at a rally on Super Tuesday primary election night at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Centre in Los Angeles on March 3. Biden won the US presidential election after doing something almost no other major presidential candidate has done on the campaign trail: he promised to raise taxes. Photo: PDA Joe Biden, then a Democrat election candidate, waves to supporters at a rally on Super Tuesday primary election night at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Centre in Los Angeles on March 3. Biden won the US presidential election after doing something almost no other major presidential candidate has done on the campaign trail: he promised to raise taxes. Photo: PDA
Joe Biden, then a Democrat election candidate, waves to supporters at a rally on Super Tuesday primary election night at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Centre in Los Angeles on March 3. Biden won the US presidential election after doing something almost no other major presidential candidate has done on the campaign trail: he promised to raise taxes. Photo: PDA
READ FULL ARTICLE