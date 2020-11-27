Illustration: Craig Stephens Illustration: Craig Stephens
Chi Wang
Opinion

US-China relations: Trump fury is gone but Biden more than capable of talking tough

  • Despite his declared friendship with Xi Jinping, a look at the US president-elect’s career in Congress shows he has a deep background as a China hawk
  • Biden is likely to conduct the US-China relationship with more composure than his predecessor, but the bombast of the Trump era will not go away completely

Updated: 1:00am, 27 Nov, 2020

