People walk past a billboard with a quote from Chinese President Xi Jinping in a building at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang, Hainan province, on November 23, in the run-up to the successful launch of Chang’e 5. China is now a serious space contender. Photo: AP People walk past a billboard with a quote from Chinese President Xi Jinping in a building at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang, Hainan province, on November 23, in the run-up to the successful launch of Chang’e 5. China is now a serious space contender. Photo: AP
People walk past a billboard with a quote from Chinese President Xi Jinping in a building at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang, Hainan province, on November 23, in the run-up to the successful launch of Chang’e 5. China is now a serious space contender. Photo: AP
Philip J. Cunningham
Opinion

Opinion

Philip J. Cunningham

Late to the space race, China is making strides with Chang’e 5 moon landing

  • China may be a late contender in the space race but the success of Chang’e 5 is an important milestone that moves it ever closer to building a base on the moon

Philip J. Cunningham
Philip J. Cunningham

Updated: 11:53am, 28 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk past a billboard with a quote from Chinese President Xi Jinping in a building at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang, Hainan province, on November 23, in the run-up to the successful launch of Chang’e 5. China is now a serious space contender. Photo: AP People walk past a billboard with a quote from Chinese President Xi Jinping in a building at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang, Hainan province, on November 23, in the run-up to the successful launch of Chang’e 5. China is now a serious space contender. Photo: AP
People walk past a billboard with a quote from Chinese President Xi Jinping in a building at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang, Hainan province, on November 23, in the run-up to the successful launch of Chang’e 5. China is now a serious space contender. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE