An Alitalia Boeing 777 with a shipment of Chinese medical equipment for Italy sits at Fiumicino International Airport in Rome on April 7. Efforts to improve China’s image through distributing medical supplies to countries hit by the Covid-19 pandemic have been overshadowed by ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy and other diplomatic missteps. Photo: EPA-EFE An Alitalia Boeing 777 with a shipment of Chinese medical equipment for Italy sits at Fiumicino International Airport in Rome on April 7. Efforts to improve China’s image through distributing medical supplies to countries hit by the Covid-19 pandemic have been overshadowed by ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy and other diplomatic missteps. Photo: EPA-EFE
Gregory Mitrovich
Opinion

With its ‘wolf warrior’ bullying tactics, China failed to learn from US path to global leadership

  • Instead of being an altruistic leader providing badly needed assistance during the pandemic, China’s bullying and coercion have damaged its global standing
  • America’s post-war dominance was built on the success of its plan to help Europe and Japan rebuild. Such behaviour should be an example to China

Updated: 1:00am, 28 Nov, 2020

