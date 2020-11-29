Forget decoupling. China’s economy is wedded to globalisation

The first freight train from Yiwu in China’s Zhejiang province arrives in Liege, Belgium on October 25 loaded with cargo. The China Railway Express (Yiwu-Liege) Alibaba eWTP Cainiao train is the first rail line dedicated to cross-border e-commerce between China, Central Asia and Europe. Photo: Xinhua
