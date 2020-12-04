Employees work at a start-up company at the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau youth innovation and entrepreneurial base in Shenzhen on August 12. A new scheme announced by the Hong Kong government could draw more local youth to cities in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Xinhua
Employees work at a start-up company at the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau youth innovation and entrepreneurial base in Shenzhen on August 12. A new scheme announced by the Hong Kong government could draw more local youth to cities in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Xinhua