Employees work at a start-up company at the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau youth innovation and entrepreneurial base in Shenzhen on August 12. A new scheme announced by the Hong Kong government could draw more local youth to cities in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Xinhua Employees work at a start-up company at the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau youth innovation and entrepreneurial base in Shenzhen on August 12. A new scheme announced by the Hong Kong government could draw more local youth to cities in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Xinhua
Employees work at a start-up company at the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau youth innovation and entrepreneurial base in Shenzhen on August 12. A new scheme announced by the Hong Kong government could draw more local youth to cities in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Xinhua
Adam Au
Opinion

Opinion

Adam Au

How Carrie Lam’s policy address offers Hong Kong’s youth real hope

  • The chief executive’s Greater Bay Area youth employment scheme not only opens the door to new opportunities when traditional pathways in Hong Kong are stagnating, but will also add impetus to the city’s digital transformation

Adam Au
Adam Au

Updated: 10:23am, 4 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Employees work at a start-up company at the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau youth innovation and entrepreneurial base in Shenzhen on August 12. A new scheme announced by the Hong Kong government could draw more local youth to cities in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Xinhua Employees work at a start-up company at the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau youth innovation and entrepreneurial base in Shenzhen on August 12. A new scheme announced by the Hong Kong government could draw more local youth to cities in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Xinhua
Employees work at a start-up company at the Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau youth innovation and entrepreneurial base in Shenzhen on August 12. A new scheme announced by the Hong Kong government could draw more local youth to cities in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Adam Au

Adam Au

Adam Au is the head of legal at a Hong Kong-based health care group. As a certified data privacy expert, he is passionate about data protection, education, the future of work, and the intersection of law, business and technology. He holds an economics degree from Brown, a law degree from Oxford and an MBA from MIT Sloan.