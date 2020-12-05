Illustration: Craig Stephens
Xie Feng
How China’s belt and road vision of a new type of globalisation can benefit all
- Effective cooperation between all participating countries, as equals, will help address the inequalities and imbalances seen in traditional globalisation
- China is committed to promoting this vision amid a pandemic and other unprecedented global challenges, supported by its new ‘dual circulation’ economic strategy
Xie Feng is commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Hong Kong special administrative region.