Staff from China National Nuclear Corporation Southwestern Institute of Physics work in the vacuum chamber of the HL-2M Tokamak, China’s new-generation “artificial sun” in Chengdu, Sichuan province, on May 27, 2019. Nuclear technology is one of the areas covered by China’s new export control law. Photo: CNNC Southwestern Institute of Physics/Xinhua
