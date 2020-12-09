Hongkongers queue up to vote at a polling station in Tai Po on June 12 as part of the pan-democrat camp’s primary election to select candidates for the Legislative Council elections. The government later postponed the elections, citing the pandemic. An NPC Standing Committee decision leading to the disqualification of four lawmakers has called into question the fate of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp. Photo: Felix Wong
