A hard hat is seen on a coffin as protesters gather at an event on December 12 in central London, organised by Justitia Hong Kong, to mourn the loss of Hong Kong's political freedoms. Issues like Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Taiwan and the South China Sea, which are for China issues of sovereignty, are understood by the UK as important issues of international law and human rights. Photo: AFP
