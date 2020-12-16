A freight train from Rizhao to Central Asia leaves a container station at Rizhao port in east China's Shandong province on September 12, 2017. China has lent heavily to various countries as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, and many are now looking to restructure their debt. Photo: Xinhua A freight train from Rizhao to Central Asia leaves a container station at Rizhao port in east China's Shandong province on September 12, 2017. China has lent heavily to various countries as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, and many are now looking to restructure their debt. Photo: Xinhua
A freight train from Rizhao to Central Asia leaves a container station at Rizhao port in east China's Shandong province on September 12, 2017. China has lent heavily to various countries as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, and many are now looking to restructure their debt. Photo: Xinhua
Anders Åslund
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Anders Åslund and Djoomart Otorbaev

As Covid-19 thrusts China into the driver’s seat on managing sovereign debt defaults, can it navigate wisely?

  • The Russian experience shows that China would benefit from joining the Paris Club of sovereign creditors, which maintains general rules for managing and restructuring sovereign debt

Anders ÅslundDjoomart Otorbaev
Anders Åslund and Djoomart Otorbaev

Updated: 10:00pm, 16 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A freight train from Rizhao to Central Asia leaves a container station at Rizhao port in east China's Shandong province on September 12, 2017. China has lent heavily to various countries as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, and many are now looking to restructure their debt. Photo: Xinhua A freight train from Rizhao to Central Asia leaves a container station at Rizhao port in east China's Shandong province on September 12, 2017. China has lent heavily to various countries as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, and many are now looking to restructure their debt. Photo: Xinhua
A freight train from Rizhao to Central Asia leaves a container station at Rizhao port in east China's Shandong province on September 12, 2017. China has lent heavily to various countries as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, and many are now looking to restructure their debt. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Anders Åslund

Anders Åslund

Anders Åslund is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council in Washington.

Djoomart Otorbaev

Djoomart Otorbaev

Djoomart Otorbaev is a former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan (2014-15).