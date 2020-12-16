A freight train from Rizhao to Central Asia leaves a container station at Rizhao port in east China's Shandong province on September 12, 2017. China has lent heavily to various countries as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, and many are now looking to restructure their debt. Photo: Xinhua
A freight train from Rizhao to Central Asia leaves a container station at Rizhao port in east China's Shandong province on September 12, 2017. China has lent heavily to various countries as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, and many are now looking to restructure their debt. Photo: Xinhua