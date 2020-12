Daniel Wagner

Daniel Wagner is the founder and CEO of Country Risk Solutions. He has three decades of experience assessing cross-border risk, is an authority on political risk insurance and analysis, and has worked for some of the world’s most respected and best-known companies, such as AIG, GE, the African Development Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and the World Bank Group. He has published eight books as well as more than 700 articles on current affairs and risk management. He holds master’s degrees in International Relations from the University of Chicago and in International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.