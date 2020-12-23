Richard Baldwin

Richard Baldwin has been professor of international economics at the Graduate Institute, Geneva since 1991, and editor-in-chief of Vox since he founded it in June 2007. He was president/director of CEPR (2014-2018), and a visiting professor at Oxford (2012-2015), and MIT (2003). In terms of government service, he was a senior staff economist for the President’s Council of Economic Advisors in the Bush Administration (1990-1991) on leave from Columbia University Business School where he was associate professor.