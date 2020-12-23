A man tries out Chinese traditional medicine treatment using robotic arms at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on September 6. AI-driven automation will transform almost every service job in some way, but they will replace very few because there’s always something that “globotics” can’t do. Photo: AFP A man tries out Chinese traditional medicine treatment using robotic arms at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on September 6. AI-driven automation will transform almost every service job in some way, but they will replace very few because there’s always something that “globotics” can’t do. Photo: AFP
Richard Baldwin
Opinion

The View by Richard Baldwin

Why service industry workers should embrace, not fear, the AI-driven digital revolution

  • While digital technology is driving job displacement, human ingenuity is creating new ones. The real problem is the new jobs may not appear as fast as the old ones disappear
  • But workers will be safe if they are flexible, machines cannot gather a large data set about their role, or they have jobs that cannot be done remotely

Updated: 10:02pm, 23 Dec, 2020

Richard Baldwin has been professor of international economics at the Graduate Institute, Geneva since 1991, and editor-in-chief of Vox since he founded it in June 2007. He was president/director of CEPR (2014-2018), and a visiting professor at Oxford (2012-2015), and MIT (2003). In terms of government service, he was a senior staff economist for the President’s Council of Economic Advisors in the Bush Administration (1990-1991) on leave from Columbia University Business School where he was associate professor.