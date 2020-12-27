Port employees in protective suits watch a loaded container ship at Qingdao port in Shandong. China is the largest supply country for seafarers, so the vaccination of the Chinese maritime workforce will become an acute public health issue. Photo: DPA
Port employees in protective suits watch a loaded container ship at Qingdao port in Shandong. China is the largest supply country for seafarers, so the vaccination of the Chinese maritime workforce will become an acute public health issue. Photo: DPA