Port employees in protective suits watch a loaded container ship at Qingdao port in Shandong. China is the largest supply country for seafarers, so the vaccination of the Chinese maritime workforce will become an acute public health issue. Photo: DPA
The View by Esben Poulsson

Beyond the coronavirus, global shipping must meet the challenge of climate change

  • 2021 will see the industry wrestle with the logistics of vaccinating 2 million seafarers to ensure their safety
  • Governments and shipowners must also accelerate the move towards decarbonisation, agree on a framework to cut emissions, and put the well-being of seafarers front and centre in any plan

Updated: 10:04am, 27 Dec, 2020

Esben Poulsson is chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping.