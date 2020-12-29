Peter Kammerer
Peter Kammerer
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Shades Off by Peter Kammerer

Lessons from coronavirus and Hong Kong’s inept response show us what truly matters

  • What we have learned during this most trying of years has to be ingrained into our every being so that we can look forward, do better and improve
  • Love those who mean the most to us, respect and properly pay the people who matter, fine-tune the better work-life balance enabled by home offices and slow down

Peter Kammerer
Peter Kammerer

Updated: 8:45am, 29 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Peter Kammerer

Peter Kammerer

Australian-born Peter Kammerer has lived and worked in Hong Kong for more than 30 years, joining the Post in 1988. He is a long-time editorial writer and columnist, as well as a former foreign editor.