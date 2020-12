Christopher Tremewan

Christopher Tremewan is the secretary general of APRU (The Association of Pacific Rim Universities), a network of 56 leading universities headquartered in Hong Kong linking thought leaders and researchers from the Pacific Rim to exchange ideas on solving challenges of the 21st century. Dr Tremewan is a political scientist and an honorary research fellow in political studies and international relations at the University of Auckland, where he was previously the international pro vice-chancellor.