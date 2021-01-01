An aerial view of imported cars parked at Taipei Harbour in New Taipei City on December 8. While the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic, Taiwan is on track to end the year with enviable economic growth, buoyed in part by trade with mainland China. Photo: AFP An aerial view of imported cars parked at Taipei Harbour in New Taipei City on December 8. While the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic, Taiwan is on track to end the year with enviable economic growth, buoyed in part by trade with mainland China. Photo: AFP
Jingbo Hua
Why Taiwan needs to keep the cross-strait trade deal alive

  • With increased cross-strait tensions, doubts have been raised about the future of the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement
  • Given that Taipei has benefited greatly from the trade pact, particularly during Covid-19, such a change would harm Taiwan’s economy and could endanger its de facto independence

Updated: 5:15am, 1 Jan, 2021

Jingbo Hua is a researcher currently focusing on the politics of greater China. He was a scholar at Lingnan University with a wide range of research interests, including civil society, public policy and socio-economic development in the context of China.