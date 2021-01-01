An aerial view of imported cars parked at Taipei Harbour in New Taipei City on December 8. While the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic, Taiwan is on track to end the year with enviable economic growth, buoyed in part by trade with mainland China. Photo: AFP
