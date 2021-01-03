A resident of a nursing home gets a Covid-19 vaccine jab in Cologne, Germany, on December 27. With Europeans and North Americans now rolling up their sleeves to receive coronavirus vaccines, the route out of the pandemic now seems clear to many in the West, even if the roll-out will take many months. But for poorer countries, the road will be far longer and rougher. Photo: AP A resident of a nursing home gets a Covid-19 vaccine jab in Cologne, Germany, on December 27. With Europeans and North Americans now rolling up their sleeves to receive coronavirus vaccines, the route out of the pandemic now seems clear to many in the West, even if the roll-out will take many months. But for poorer countries, the road will be far longer and rougher. Photo: AP
A resident of a nursing home gets a Covid-19 vaccine jab in Cologne, Germany, on December 27. With Europeans and North Americans now rolling up their sleeves to receive coronavirus vaccines, the route out of the pandemic now seems clear to many in the West, even if the roll-out will take many months. But for poorer countries, the road will be far longer and rougher. Photo: AP
Brajendra Navnit
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Brajendra Navnit

Coronavirus vaccines: why the world should support intellectual property right waivers

  • India and South Africa’s proposal to the WTO to exempt countries from enforcing some patent and IP rights is a targeted and proportionate response to the exceptional public health emergency that the world faces today

Brajendra Navnit
Brajendra Navnit

Updated: 7:56pm, 3 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A resident of a nursing home gets a Covid-19 vaccine jab in Cologne, Germany, on December 27. With Europeans and North Americans now rolling up their sleeves to receive coronavirus vaccines, the route out of the pandemic now seems clear to many in the West, even if the roll-out will take many months. But for poorer countries, the road will be far longer and rougher. Photo: AP A resident of a nursing home gets a Covid-19 vaccine jab in Cologne, Germany, on December 27. With Europeans and North Americans now rolling up their sleeves to receive coronavirus vaccines, the route out of the pandemic now seems clear to many in the West, even if the roll-out will take many months. But for poorer countries, the road will be far longer and rougher. Photo: AP
A resident of a nursing home gets a Covid-19 vaccine jab in Cologne, Germany, on December 27. With Europeans and North Americans now rolling up their sleeves to receive coronavirus vaccines, the route out of the pandemic now seems clear to many in the West, even if the roll-out will take many months. But for poorer countries, the road will be far longer and rougher. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Brajendra Navnit

Brajendra Navnit

Brajendra Navnit is the ambassador and permanent representative of India to the WTO.